"I don't even have to talk"; "I think it will be him" - Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher name their favorite to win 2025 Ballon d'Or

CBS Sports pundits Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher have backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or this season. Both see the Frenchman as the clear favorite for the prestigious award after his season with PSG.

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Carragher named his top six for the Ballon d'Or next week. The Liverpool legend picked Dembele along with Achraf Hakimi, Lamine Yamal, Pahinha, Kylian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah. The Englishman explained his picks and why he was backing the PSG star and said:

"I think for me they're the top six players, who I think are a watch for the majority of last season, probably in this competition, also for the club form as well. I think it will be Dembele on the back of sort of the season Paris St-Germain had as well. But, all of those players have got a decent shout."

Henry was not interested in picking six players and hilariously showed Dembele in all six spots. The Arsenal legend believes no other player comes close to the PSG star and was not interested in elaborating on his pick.

Former Arsenal star Gael Clichy also picked Dembele as his Ballon d'Or winner while talking to GOAL in July and said:

"The Ballon d'Or rewards players who are decisive: you have to take into account individual statistics, which have been highlighted by Cristiano and Lionel Messi. This year, Ousmane Dembele has some pretty crazy numbers. And when he came on during the match, he was sharp, with or without possession, when he pressed."

"Failing to reach 90 goals in a year, for me today Dembele is the winner hands down. With Thierry Henry, we say that Ousmane is the most complete, he can score and make others score, cause chaos around him, he contributes defensively with his pressing... Today we have to give credit to Ousmane on these pressing phases, especially for players of this quality, he makes the work of an entire team easier, it's rare to see a player like that get in tune."

Dembele is among the 30 Ballon d'Or nominees, which includes eight of his PSG teammates from the 2024/25 season.

When is the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala?

The 2025 Ballon d’Or gala is set to be the 69th edition of the individual award. The latest edition is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 22, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

The gala has been held at the same venue since 2019, when Lionel Messi won it for the sixth time in his career. The Argentine has since gone on to win it two more times in 2021 and 2023.

Apart from the Ballon d’Or to both men and women, the gala will also see the Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Johan Cruyff Trophy, and Club of the Year Trophy awards handed out.

