“I even want to cry” – Marcel Desailly laments how Benzema doesn’t get enough credit despite surpassing Ronaldo

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly has heaped praise onto Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema, claiming that the Frenchman has surpassed Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario in some facets of the game.

Speaking to Spanish publication AS, Desailly was outraged at the fact that people do not mention Benzema as one of the greatest players of all time despite the forward proving his worth on multiple occasions over his illustrious career. He explained:

"I talk to people. When we talk about the players of this generation who will go down in football history, when I ask my friends this question in private, Benzema's name does not come up automatically. And that is not normal! It should be that way. The statistics support him, he is magnificent in all registers: as a striker or as a second striker ... I even want to cry."

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid from Lyon back in 2009 and has gone on to become one of the greatest strikers of this generation. The Frenchman has scored 301 goals in 584 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos. The forward has also won three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies during his time at the club, adding to the four Ligue 1 titles he won prior to joining Los Blancos.

Benzema has been on fire this season, having scored 22 goals and provided eight assists in 25 games across all competitions as Real Madrid sit atop La Liga.

"It is incredible what Benzema is achieving" - Desailly believes his compatriot has surpassed Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario

Desailly was also impressed at Benzema's ability to to adapt over time and pick up the scoring mantle for Real Madrid. He said:

"He is a player who knew how to challenge himself when Cristiano left and when they were together, putting himself at his disposal. He was able to demonstrate on a day-to-day basis that he was better than players like Higuaín or Morata, let's remember that they had to choose which one stays."

The former Chelsea defender even went as far as to say that Benzema has surpassed former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo Nazario in some aspects. He said:

"Florentino Pérez has trusted him since he went to Lyon for him. He has surpassed Ronaldo, his idol, in some statistics. It is incredible what Benzema is achieving but he is not seen for what he is, it is rare."

