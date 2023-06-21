“I do it every night; why don’t you try too?” – When Mauro Icardi’s partner Wanda Nara brutally hit back at troll over oral s*x claim

Mauro Icardi's partner Wanda Nara once brutally hit back at a fan on social media regarding an oral s*x claim. Nara is a massive presence on social media and often wows fans with her posts on various platforms.

In 2020, Nara posted a picture of herself on social media. A fan complimented her for her 'innocent face' but went a step too far as he made a vulgar claim (via The Sun):

"Innocent Face. Who would have thought that due to oral sex you would get where you are?"

Wanda Nara kept up the beat with the fan. Mauro Icardi's partner wrote:

"One?! I do it every night. Why don't you try too?"

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi's relationship has been through ups and downs

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi often draw eyeballs with their raunchy posts on social media. Hence, fans are always curious about the couple's relationship and how they're doing.

The pair have been through multiple splits but seem to patch things up quickly as well. One such split took place a few months ago. Nara wrote on Instagram (as per The Sun):

"It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me. I have nothing more to clarify, and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation."

She added:

"Please, I ask that you understand not only for me, but also for our children."

Mauro Icardi, though, dismissed the notion that they split, writing:

"As I've been asked a thousand times already, let's clear it up from the start ….We are not separated. She is finishing this work commitment that she took in Argentina, and, in a few days, we will have her back home, that both the children and I miss her very much."

Icardi added:

"Obviously, gossip shows and shows sell them lies and more than two public figures like us."

Icardi spent the last season on loan at Galatasaray. He scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 26 games across competitions, but his future at his parent club Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain.

