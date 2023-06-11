Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne had to be subbed off during the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. The Cityzens won the game by a score of 1-0, with Rodri scoring the winner.

Pep Guardiola's team's Belgian midfielder, though, was forced off the pitch after only 35 minutes. Speaking about his injury issue, he told the media after the match that it was a hamstring problem. The player said (via Evening Standard):

“It’s been a hard two months. I had a lot of issues with my hamstring. It snapped. It is what it is, I did everything to be okay. It’s a shame, because I felt really good in the first half an hour and I felt I was doing well. But the team is good enough and we won, so that’s it.”

City, though, managed to see off the game at the Ataturk Stadium. Inter had a few gilt-edged opportunities. However, Guardiola's side clung to the lead, courtesy of a clutch performance from goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

De Bruyne said about the win:

“It’s amazing, we’ve been working so long for this. The history for the club and for everything that we did as a team, I think we fully deserve it. We’ve not lost in the Champions League this year. It wasn’t the best game, but finals are always difficult and now it’s time to celebrate.”

Manchester City won their first-ever Champions League trophy. They also won the treble this season as they were the FA Cup and the Premier League champions as well.

Phil Foden replaced Kevin De Bruyne in the Champions League final

While Kevin De Bruyne's injury was a massive blow for Manchester City in the Champions League final, they had a worthy replacement in Phil Foden ready. Foden impressed since coming on in the 36th minute of the match.

He completed 10 passes, including two crosses and one long ball. The youngster managed one shot on target as well as he made a mazy run into the Inter penalty area.

Foden was defensively sound as well. He won five out of his seven ground duels. Overall, it was an impressive display from the player. He turned up when City needed the most.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes