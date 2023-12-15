“I am not exactly confident that is what will happen” - Chris Sutton predicts who will win Chelsea vs Sheffield United

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Chelsea to beat Sheffield United 2-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 16.

The Blues have had a lackluster season so far in the Premier League, winning just five games, drawing four, and losing seven. They have lost three out of their last four league fixtures and are in the 12th position in the table with 19 points from 16 games, 18 points behind leaders Liverpool.

On the other hand, Sheffield United secured their first win of the season under new manager Chris Wilder against Brentford. They are languishing in at the bottom of the table with eight points and will be hoping to record a shock result against Chelsea in their quest to climb to safety.

Sutton made his prediction for the contest, writing (via BBC Sport):

"After losing to Liverpool in Chris Wilder's first game back in charge, Sheffield United got their 'new manager bounce' last week when they beat Brentford - now can they follow that up?"

"The Blades have got the worst away record in the top flight this season, with only one point from seven games, so you would think not - but then again they are up against a Chelsea side, who I am wrong about most weeks."

He added:

"Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino came out and said he wanted some new players after they lost to Everton last week - which is pretty amazing when you consider Chelsea's spending spree last summer - and it does not appear things are going to settle down at Stamford Bridge anytime soon."

"I am still going to go with them to win, because they are at home to the bottom side in the Premier League who have struggled on the road, but you can probably tell I am not exactly confident that is what will happen."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-0

Chelsea open to letting 21-year-old winger leave on loan in January: Reports

According to ESPN (via We Ain't Got No History), Chelsea are willing to allow Noni Madueke to leave on loan in January under the right conditions, 12 months after signing the player. The 21-year-old would have to join an English club, to not take up a FIFA loan spot, and the interested party would have to contribute to his wages.

The Blues signed Madueke from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for a reported transfer fee of £28.5 million. He made 12 appearances last season under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, scoring one goal.

However, the England U21 international has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI this season. He has made just eight appearances, playing just 204 minutes of first-team football. Hence, a loan move would probably be the best move for both parties to further develop as a winger.