"I am very excited about the idea to join the team" - Former Liverpool star looks forward to next step after leaving Anfield

Former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has expressed his excitement at joining his new teammates at Ligue 1 club AS Monaco. Last month, the Reds confirmed the Japanese striker's exit after a two-and-a-half year stint with the club. His time with the Merseysiders included a second-half loan spell to Southampton in 2021.

With the new season ready to get underway in a few weeks, Minamino met his Monaco teammates for the first time. The Ligue 1 side are in Portugal for their pre-season training and that's where their new striker joins them. For his part, Minamino has done a background check on the club and is gearing up for the new challenge.

The 27-year old said, via Liverpool Echo:

"It's a new challenge for me, a new team, a new country, a new championship: Ligue 1. I am very excited about the idea to join the team. I watched a few matches last season. I know the team a little bit. Monaco has had a good run in the Champions League, until the semi-finals I believe (in 2017). With players like Kylian Mbappe or even Fabinho."

The Japanese was a bit-part player at Liverpool during his stay at Anfield and left after making 55 appearances for the club. He contributed 14 goals and three assists for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds signed him for €8.5 million in 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg. They have now sold him to Monaco for €15 million, which is decent business on their part.

Danny Murphy feels sorry for Liverpool's Diogo Jota

Portugal international Diogo Jota had a very impressive 2021-22 campaign with the Reds. He made 55 appearances for the Anfield outfit last season and produced a return of 21 goals and eight assists.

In the second half of the season, he had fewer opportunities due to the signing of FC Porto winger Luis Diaz, who has been phenomenal to his credit.

Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy sympathizes with Jota, having seen the impact he made last season on Klopp's team. He told Anfield Watch:

“I feel for him a little bit because he didn’t start a few big games towards the end of last season. His contribution since he’s come in has been phenomenal. What do you want from an attacking player? Goals and assists. He offers both.”

The going may get tougher for the Portuguese international after Darwin Nunez's mega signing at Liverpool. The versatile Uruguayan also plays on the left-wing and as a centre-forward and will prove massive competition for Jota.

