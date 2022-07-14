"I expect a final decision sooner rather than later" – Jan Aage Fjortoft offers interesting opinion on rumors stating lack of interest from clubs in Cristiano Ronaldo

Transfer expert and former Norwegian striker Jan Aage Fjortoft believes the rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo not attracting clubs this summer could be hampering his image.

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer in search of Champions League football.

However, there aren't many clubs wanting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. According to recent reports, Ronaldo offered himself to Paris Saint-Germain, but the Ligue 1 champions rejected the opportunity to partner him with Lionel Messi.

Jan Aage Fjortoft has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo and his camp will want to change this notion soon. He also expects the Portuguese skipper to make a decision on his future very soon.

Fjortoft tweeted the following in that regard:

"Team CRonaldo/Jorge Mendes can't let that go one for much longer without his brand suffering."

He added:

"I expect a final decision sooner rather than later. And most likely …..Man UTD?"

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Manchester United when he re-joined the club last summer. The 37-year-old forward currently has one more year remaining on his deal.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo has not traveled with the rest of the Manchester United squad on their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia. Family issues have been touted as the reason for the Portugal international being granted an extended break.

The Red Devils secured a 4-0 win in their first pre-season game in Bangkok against arch-rivals Liverpool. Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri were enough for Erik ten Hag to taste success in his first outing as United manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's highest goalscorer last season

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave a big hole in Manchester United's attack if he decides to leave in the summer. The legendary footballer was the club's leading goalscorer last summer despite only arriving at the club a few months earlier.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals and provided three assists from 38 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. Eighteen of those goals were scored in the Premier League, while the other six were scored in the UEFA Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano



Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager.Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. https://t.co/Fa19FcPhNX

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's goals, Manchester United could only secure a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's side will therefore compete in the UEFA Europa League during the 2022-23 season. This has been touted as the reason why Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford.

