PSG reject Cristiano Ronaldo signing after Manchester United superstar offers himself to Ligue 1 champions: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, as per Le Parisien.

According to reports, the United forward has offered himself to PSG but the Ligue 1 champions have no place for the Portuguese star in their squad.

Le Parisien @le_Parisien INFO LE PARISIEN | Cristiano Ronaldo a offert ses services au PSG mais Paris n’a pas de place pour le Portugais, pour l’instant



l.leparisien.fr/FPJ3 INFO LE PARISIEN | Cristiano Ronaldo a offert ses services au PSG mais Paris n’a pas de place pour le Portugais, pour l’instant 🔵 INFO LE PARISIEN | Cristiano Ronaldo a offert ses services au PSG mais Paris n’a pas de place pour le Portugais, pour l’instant➡️ l.leparisien.fr/FPJ3 https://t.co/TlImm4HYWe

Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly asked Manchester United to listen to potential offers this summer as he looks to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Many potential suitors have been touted with a move for the veteran striker but it appears the Parisians will not be looking to sign the former Juventus star.

PSG already have the attacking trio Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes. Adding Ronaldo to that list would only complicate things for new manager Christophe Galtier.

There are reportedly question marks over Neymar's future following comments made by the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. However, the former Barcelona star's contract has been automatically renewed, meaning he is now tied to PSG until 2027.

Ronaldo is looking increasingly less likely to get his move this summer, with Chelsea also appearing to backtrack on their interest in the Portuguese, per Ben Jacobs.

The United star has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag is eager to keep hold of his star man.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 💪🏽 https://t.co/McgGZBmzyh

PSG could move for Robert Lewandowski despite rejecting Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski is a wanted man

PSG may have rejected the chance to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo but they are reportedly prepared to join the race for Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker continues to be linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer.

Barcelona have been the favorites to sign the prolific centre-forward, as the Pole reportedly desires a move to the Nou Camp.

However, the Catalan giants' financial woes are complicating a potential transfer for Lewandowski, which has seen the Ligue 1 giants come into the equation. If Lewandowski fails to make the move to Barcelona, the Parc des Princes outfit may look to sign the centre-forward.

Lewandowski flourished for Bayern last season, scoring an astounding 50 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had a similar outing for Manchester United despite the Red Devils' woeful campaign. The Portuguese star managed 24 goals in 38 appearances last term.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far