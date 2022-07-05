Manchester United could sign Robert Lewandowski or PSG superstar Neymar if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could force Manchester United to jump in the market and attempt the signings of either Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar or Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski. With just five weeks to go before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, the Portuguese ace has asked the club to listen to offers for him (via BBC).

ESPN reported that Manchester United could look towards those two big names, PSG superstar Neymar and Bayern Munich marksman Lewandowski, who are currently on the market to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The outlet mentioned the Bavarians and Napoli as clubs with tentative interest in signing the 37-year old forward.

Chelsea have also been in conversation as the striker's next destination and their owner Todd Boehly also had a meeting with the Manchester United ace's agent Jorge Mendes. However, the Blues are yet to decide on whether to make a formal bid for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could look to replace one of the most high-profile stars in the game with another player of similar fame and Bayern's Lewandowski and PSG's Neymar could become potential targets. Barcelona's attempts to strike a deal for the Polish marksman haven't come to fruition, with the German club adamant they will keep hold of their prolific striker.

However, Manchester United will have less trouble signing the PSG superstar, with the Parisians prepared to part ways with the Brazilian now. A price tag of €50 million will seemingly be enough to sign Neymar this summer, as per Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito.

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit is starting to look increasingly likely after his failure to show up at pre-season training, citing "family reasons" as the cause of his absence (via Eurosport). Erik ten Hag's squad is flying to Bangkok on Friday for their tour of Thailand and Australia. It remains unclear whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will join them for this two-and-a-half week tour.

ESPN also reported that the Red Devils will be open to letting go of the 37-year old striker to a club outside of England if such a suitor is willing to take him on his £500,000-per-week contract.

Former Manchester United boss wanted to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo in January

Amid widespread speculation continuing around the Portuguese international's future at Old Trafford, news has emerged that Ralf Rangnick wanted him gone in January itself. The German acted as the interim manager of Manchester United for the 2021-22 campaign after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking last year.

The Athletic reported that Rangnick feared that the 37-year old's time at Old Trafford was uncertain and it was in the club's best interest to offload him in January. He contacted Football Director John Murtough and Chief Executive Officer Richard Arnold regarding the same, but they denied his request.

