PSG and Chelsea enter race to sign top Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski: Reports

German journalist Christian Falk reports that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea will reportedly enter the race to sign Robert Lewandowski if a move to Barcelona fails to materialize.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski, 33, continues to push for a move to Barcelona. However, if that move fails, he would reportedly rather Chelsea than stay at Bayern.

The veteran forward has made it no secret of his desire to join Barca, claiming the La Liga side to be the only potential suitor he is listening to, (via 90min):

“I have not considered any offer other than that of Barcelona."

The Bundesliga champions have reportedly handed Barca a deadline of this Saturday (July 16) to secure a deal for Lewandowski.

However, Barcelona have run into issues in trying to persuade Bayern Munich to part ways with their star man. The La Liga giants have had three bids at around €45 million rejected thus far.

It may allow both the Parisians and the Blues to come into the equation with the prolific striker eager to leave the Allianz Arena. The Pole has been Bayern's talisman throughout his time at the club and he bagged a remarkable 50 goals in 46 appearances last season.

The 33-year-old has a year left on his current deal with Bayern and the German side are playing hard ball over their centre-forward.

Interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is hotting up with no resolution from Barcelona's end in sight.

Barca president Joan Laporta thanked the Bayern striker for making it clear his intention to join the Catalan giants this summer.

Laporta also added that Barcelona had made their final offer for the veteran forward, saying (via talkSPORT):

“We made an offer to FC Bayern to sign Lewandowski and we are waiting for their response, I hope their response is positive. I want to thank Lewandowski here in public for what he is doing to join us.”

However, Barca have been frustrated in their attempts to persuade Bayern to agree a fee and it may see them miss out on their top transfer target.

PSG and Chelsea both have the finances to pull off a deal with Barca still encountering financial issues that have burdened the club's transfer window.

The Ligue 1 champions could make the Pole their first-choice centre-forward, although it would likely spell the end for Neymar Jr. at the Parc des Princes. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's side are in dire need of a new striker having allowed club-record signing Romelu Lukaku to rejoin Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

