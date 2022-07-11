Bayern Munich set deadline as Barcelona continue to pursue deal for Robert Lewandowski: Reports

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona have until July 16 to strike a deal with Bayern Munich for striker Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern have reportedly set a deadline of this Saturday for Lewandowski's future to be resolved as Barcelona continue their pursuit of the Pole. The 33-year-old has stated his desire to leave Bayern this summer and head to Spotify Camp Nou.

Lewandowski is quoted as saying, (via 90min):

“I have not considered any offer other than that of Barcelona."

However, the Blaugrana are yet to agree on a fee with the Bundesliga champions for Lewandowski, having had three bids for the Pole rejected.

Reports claim that Bayern want €60 million for the veteran striker. Barcelona have so far offered around €45 million mark. However, as per various sources, the Catalan giants are preparing an improved offer of €50 million for the Poland international in the next few days.

Lewandowski has a year left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena and a decision over his future seems to be imminent now that a deadline has been placed.

Football Talk @Football_TaIk Lewandowski’s inner circle are surprised Bayern have rejected €45m from Barcelona, when he turns 34 soon, had only one year left on his contract and at the same time have celebrated signing 30-year-old Mané, who was in a similar position, for €32m. #fcblive #fcbayern [BILD] Lewandowski’s inner circle are surprised Bayern have rejected €45m from Barcelona, when he turns 34 soon, had only one year left on his contract and at the same time have celebrated signing 30-year-old Mané, who was in a similar position, for €32m. #fcblive #fcbayern [BILD] https://t.co/BM4u1F0uRP

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has been Bayern Munich's talisman since arriving from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014 on a free transfer. He has bagged an astounding 344 goals in 375 appearances and has won eight Bundesliga titles alongside the UEFA Champions League in 2020.

Bayern Munich don't want installments as part of a deal with Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski wants the Barca move

Bayern Munich are certainly playing hard ball over Robert Lewandowski despite the striker's wishes to leave this summer. The Bavarians reportedly don't want any installments as part of an offer from Barcelona for the Pole and want the money up-front.

Barca, meanwhile, have just confirmed the free transfers of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen and look likely to win the race for Leeds United star Raphinha. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants have struck a deal with Leeds of €72 million for the Brazilian.

Despite battling financial woes, the Catalan club appear to be back in the transfer market, especially after the activation of their first financial lever last month.

Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty over the future of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. The Blaugrana are expected to make the final call on the Dutchman's transfer soon.

If the sale of de Jong materializes, Barca will be able to utilize the proceeds towards an improved offer for Lewandowski. However, considering the new deadline set by Bayern, it needs to be done at the earliest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far