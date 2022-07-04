Barcelona planning to spend €90 million on 2 superstar forwards - Reports

Barcelona are preparing to spend close to €90 million to sign two superstar forwards this summer, according to Barca Universal. The two forwards in question are Leeds United star Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

The Catalan giants are looking to revamp their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have been heavily linked with a move for Raphinha this summer. According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona are willing to spend around €50 million to secure the services of the Brazilian international.

The other €40 million will be used towards signing Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga outfit reportedly want around €60 million, but the Catalan giants believe the price tag is too high. This is because Lewandowski has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Bayern.

According to Barca Universal, the Pole's representatives also believe that a fee of €40 million should be enough for Bayern Munich to sell their star forward.

“What’s there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals”.

It is worth mentioning that Barcelona are not the only club interested in signing Raphinha in the summer transfer window. Chelsea are also in the race to sign the Brazilian forward.

The Blaugrana's offer worth €50 million is still €25 million short of what Chelsea are prepared to offer Leeds United. However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Raphinha prefers a move to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old forward has already agreed a five-year contract with the Catalan giants earlier this year. The club now have to agree on a fee with Leeds United.

There have also been reports stating that Xavi Hernandez has given the green light to the club's hierarchy to offload Memphis Depay in the summer. The Catalan outfit are ready to accept a fee of around €25 million for their Dutch forward.

Barcelona are close to announcing two new signings in the coming days

Barcelona are edging closer to announcing the signings of defender Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie in the coming days. The pair will be arriving at the Nou Camp on free transfers from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively.

Club president Joan Laporta confirmed the news by saying the following in an interview (via 90min):

"We will present Kessié on Wednesday and Christensen on Thursday."

total Barça @totalBarca Both Kessié & Christensen will be officially presented next week. They will begin the preseason with Barça on July 11. [Sport] Both Kessié & Christensen will be officially presented next week. They will begin the preseason with Barça on July 11. [Sport] https://t.co/frWAAqt7lj

Xavi's side are looking to make reinforcements in all areas of the pitch after a disappointing 2021-22 season where they failed to win any silverware.

