Xavi open to selling Barcelona attacker if €25m offer arrives - Reports

FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has given his green light to sell forward Memphis Depay this summer (according to Diario AS via Barca Blaugranes) if an offer worth €25 million arrives.

Depay arrived at the Camp Nou last summer on a free transfer after seeing out his contract at Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. The 28-year-old scored 13 goals in his debut campaign and was the joint top-scorer alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to the aforementioned source, though, it seems Depay is no longer in Xavi's plans for the 2022-23 season. Barcelona are open to letting him go as they look to sign new attackers this summer.

Barcelona already have some excellent wide players like Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati. They also possess some talented youngsters like Alex Collado who could be able backups.

Barcelona are scouting multiple forwards this summer

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for Brazilian forward Raphinha from Leeds United. They are, however, facing tough competition from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Club president Joan Laporta has revealed that Raphinha is keen to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Raphinha wants to come at Barca. We have communication and have spoken with Leeds. What’s there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals."

Raphinha is another player capable of playing on the wings. So Depay could be offloaded to make room for the Leeds star this summer.

Romano has also reported that Raphinha had agreed a five-year contract in March earlier this year. However, the club are yet to agree a fee with Leeds. The last bid they made was worth around €60 million, including add-ons of €10 million.

"What's there is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals".

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski all summer. According to Barca Blaugranes, the Blaugrana believe they could sign the Polish superstar for around €40 million.

The club are in dire need of reinforcements after failing to win silverware last season.

