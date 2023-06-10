Arsenal are likely to miss out on Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby in the upcoming transfer window. That's according to Football LDN's Tom Canton, who says that a move for Diaby is off the cards.

While discussing the Gunners' spending power this summer, Canton touched on the fact that they're in the market for two marquee midfield signings. He added that they would spend big to acquire those players, leaving little to no room for exploring the possibility of signing Diaby.

Speaking about reports about the Leverkusen winger, Canton said:

"I think they’re capable of spending it on two players this summer, and then the rest will be smaller. I don’t think Diaby will happen this summer. I would be very surprised if that happened. I don’t expect it to."

Moussa Diaby is a pacey, skillful winger who likes cutting in from wide areas and has a knack for scoring goals.

With his skillset, he could be the perfect option to rotate with Bukayo Saka. The Frenchman scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season. He could add value to Arsenal's frontline.

Saka has been put under tremendous pressure in the last two seasons and has appeared in nearly every Premier League game for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta. It's no secret that he could use some rest, and Diaby could be the ideal cover.

Martin Odegaard thanks fans after being named Arsenal's Player of the Season

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was named the club's Player of the Season via an announcement on their website on Friday.

The Norwegian midfielder enjoyed a stunning season, proving to be the heartbeat of a young team. He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

afcsphere @afcsphere Martin Odegaard on his Instagram story thanking the fans for voting him for the Arsenal player of the season and word and thanking everyone for the season. Martin Odegaard on his Instagram story thanking the fans for voting him for the Arsenal player of the season and word and thanking everyone for the season. 🚨 Martin Odegaard on his Instagram story thanking the fans for voting him for the Arsenal player of the season and word and thanking everyone for the season. https://t.co/KDGbyBz9F6

Following his breakthrough campaign in which he was also announced as captain, the club honoured Odegaard by naming him their Player of the Season. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude:

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for voting me your Player of the Season. It's something I highly believe in and something I really appreciate coming from you guys (fans). Being recognised by you is very special for me, so just wanted to say thank you!"

The 24-year-old nearly captained the Gunners to their first league title in two decades but fell short by five points as Manchester City completed a three-peat.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes