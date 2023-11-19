"I expect more" - Didier Deschamps mocks PSG boss Luis Enrique for his recent criticism of Kylian Mbappe

France national team coach Didier Deschamps has hit back at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique's recent criticism of Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish tactician was critical of the 24-year-old attacker following his hat-trick in PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory against Reims on November 11. Although Mbappe scored all of his side's goals on the night, Enrique said (via Goal):

"I am not very happy with Kylian [Mbappe] today. Why? Because managers are so strange. About goals, I don’t have to say anything, but I think he can help the team more in a different way.

"I told that to him first (before you) because it’s not a private conversation. We think Kylian is one of the best players in the world. No doubt. But we need more and we want him doing more things."

During the aforementioned match, the former Monaco attacker lost possession 11 times, failed to register an accurate cross, and managed an 87% passing accuracy.

In reference to the Parisian outfit's manager's comments on Mbappe, Deschamps said after the forward's hat-trick in the 14-0 win against Gibraltar on November 18:

"I expect more from him. In his role as captain, he is perfect. He is an extraordinary player. Everything. He can bring in serenity to the group, not only on the field."

After scoring three goals in his country's recent UEFA Euro Qualifier victory, Kylian Mbappe marked his 300th senior career goal. He's achieved the feat earlier than superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe admits former teammate Lionel Messi deserved 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi (L) and Kylian Mbappe (via Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe recently admitted that former PSG teammate Lionel Messi deserved to win the Ballon d'Or trophy this year. The duo shared the pitch for the Ligue 1 side 67 times, bagging 34 joint goal contributions.

However, the two faced off in the FIFA World Cup final last year. Messi and his Argentina side came out on top, defeating Mbappe's France on penalties after a 3-3 draw in regular time. Claiming that the former Barcelona man deserved the individual honor after that night, the Frenchman said (via Roy Nemer):

"As I said, I am not someone that is afraid. I have no problem, the ranking is what it is. Messi deserves it. When Messi wins the World Cup, Messi has to win the Ballon d'Or. He's one of the best players in history, if not the best."

The Argentine icon bagged seven goals and three assists in the World Cup while winning the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player. Messi also pipped Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who enjoyed a treble-winning season with the Cityzens, where he bagged 52 goals from 53 appearances to contend for the Ballon d'Or.