"I did not expect that" - Cristiano Ronaldo explains what made him nervous before second Manchester United debut

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the songs and cheers from the Manchester United faithful made him a tad nervous ahead of his second debut for the club against Newcastle United.

Despite being nervous, Cristiano Ronaldo was bewildered by the reception he received from Manchester United fans before their resounding 4-1 win over the Magpies. Speaking about the crowd at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

“When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. It is normally because I did not expect that they would sing my name all game. The reception is incredible but I am here to win games and help the team.”

It is worth noting that this is the second time a packed Old Trafford has welcomed one of their new signings. Manchester United fans welcomed Raphael Varane with huge cheers before their opening game against Leeds United.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's reception was something special. The crowd were chanting his name even before kick-off, which even the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not expecting.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also said he has arrived at Manchester United to help them win games and take them back to competing for big trophies.

🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo: “When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. It is normally because I did not expect that they would sing my name all game. The reception is incredible but I am here to win games and help the team.” [@ShamoonHafez] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a dream second debut for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a dream second debut for Manchester United against a struggling Newcastle United side. The 36-year-old forward netted a brace to guide the Red Devils to a convincing 4-1 win over the the Magpies.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a close range finish before netting the second goal of the game in the second half. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard were the other two Manchester United scorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the game as a lone forward which might be his permanent position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. Manchester United possess various players like Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood who can be deployed on the wings.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo has guided Manchester United to the top of the Premier League table. However, Chelsea are only behind due to fewer goals scored.

Liverpool will also have a chance to leap ahead of the Red Devils if they win their respective game against Leeds United by a huge margin.

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo is now due to make his second Champions League debut for Manchester United when the Red Devils travel to Switzerland to face Swiss champions BSC Young Boys.

𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 = 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 ✔️



A worthy winner of our Player of the Match award 🤩👏#MUFC | #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/nsK93kzwrA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2021

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Nived Zenith