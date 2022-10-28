"I expected it" - Former Barcelona manager not surprised by the club's woes in Champions League

Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien has claimed that he had foreseen the difficult phase Barca currently find themselves in. Setien remarked that it was natural for them to struggle during the transition period following a series of successful seasons.

Xavi’s side have bowed out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive season. Third-placed Barca, who were beaten 3-0 at home by leaders Bayern Munich on Wednesday (October 26), have picked up a mere four points from their five Champions League Group C fixtures. The Blaugrana are also second in the La Liga standings, trailing league leaders Real Madrid by three points after 11 matches.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK If you ever feel terrible, just remember Barcelona signed all these players just to go to the Europa League. If you ever feel terrible, just remember Barcelona signed all these players just to go to the Europa League. https://t.co/lGwCKaE9jK

Barca’s recent results have come as a shock to many, as very few expected them to struggle after making such a strong team in the summer. Setien, however, has not been caught off guard by their woes, with him claiming that it was always on the cards. The new Villarreal boss said (via Barca Universal):

“Barcelona have lived a great cycle and now they have to go through a period of hardship to get back on their feet again.”

“I’m not surprised by Barcelona’s situation because I expected it.”

Quique Setien claims that Barcelona have not yet cleared their dues to him

Quique Setien, who had made a name for himself for his attractive style of football at Real Betis, replaced Ernesto Valverde in the Barca dugout in January 2020. He led his team to a few encouraging wins but also oversaw their greatest defeat in the Champions League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Bayern Munich have now won SIX STRAIGHT matches against Barcelona with a combined score of 22-4 Bayern Munich have now won SIX STRAIGHT matches against Barcelona with a combined score of 22-4 😳 https://t.co/EUNi3a3x9n

Under Setien's tutelage, Bayern Munich inflicted a 8-2 defeat upon the Catalans in the 2019-20 season, which cost him his job only eight months after he was appointed. In the interview, Setien claimed that the club are yet to pay him his due amount (possibly severance pay) despite getting enough time to do so.

Setien added:

“Barcelona have not yet paid the dues to me, I told them and gave them the full time, but they preferred to sign a child from Racing like Pablo and strengthen their team.”

Setien managed the Camp Nou outfit for a mere 25 matches across competitions, leading them to 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats in the 2019-20 season.

