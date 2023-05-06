"I expected more from him as a man" - Former Derby County player blasts Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Former Derby County player Andre Wisdom believes that Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard hasn't set the world alight as a coach. He also questioned the English tactician's people skills.

Lampard's first job in management was with Derby County in the EFL Championship in the 2018-19 season. He helped the Rams make it into the playoffs, where they lost in the final to Aston Villa.

Former Liverpool full-back Wisdom was coached by Lampard at Derby County, making 13 appearances across all competitions.

Wisdom, who currently isn't attached to any club, has claimed that he doesn't get on well with Lampard and that he "expected more from him as a man." Speaking on "The Beautiful Game Podcast," he said:

"My experience, it was weird. It was very, very weird. It didn't feel like I was at football, and I think what kind of threw me was the fact that it was Frank Lampard.

"I don't want you misinterpret it like I was in awe... Far from it. Far from. I think I expected something that I wasn't getting. I expected more from him as a man."

Wisdom also opined that Frank Lampard exhibited favouritism at Derby City, with Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, then on loan from Chelsea, being made key parts of the team. He said:

"I don't think he was honest to the team collectively. We had a good team as well, so it's easy when everything's going well. Like we got to the final and lost against Villa. But I think it was very cliquey, it felt like people spoke behind people's backs. That season just wasn't very good."

He added:

"I remember the pre-season, some of the lads on one of the last nights they came back late or something and then the next day we were all running for it. I understand the message, but it just felt very negative."

"He said I bully people" - Andre Wisdom on coming to blows with Frank Lampard at Derby County

When at Derby County, Andre Wisdom and Frank Lampard ultimately came to blows after the team lost 4-0 to Aston Villa in March 2019.

Speaking about the incident and the bullying accusations that followed, Wisdom said:

"I've had one manager scream at me and it was Lampard. I said some comments after the game and then he just went in. But it was nothing to do really with football, it was more about me as a person which was very strange to me."

He added:

"He said some things that were just very strange. For instance, when someone says 'I'm not scared of you.' He said I walked slow, he said I bully people.

"Anybody you could ask, I know it might sound a bit egotistical, but they'll say, 'No, Andre is cool.' I've never once even raised my voice at anyone. Don't play with me. Do not. Don't. But bully is different."

The 29-year-old also stated that he didn't get along with Frank Lampard's then-assistant Jody Morris, saying:

"I didn't rate him. On a night out, I'd probably get into a fight with them. Just not for me."

Wisdom, 29, has featured for clubs such as Liverpool, RB Salzburg and Norwich City over the course of his career. Overall, he has played 283 matches across competitions, registering three goals and 12 assists.

