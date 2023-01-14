"I get it wrong each time" - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Former Chelsea footballer Chris Sutton has made his prediction for the Blues' upcoming Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace.

The west London giants are on a wretched run of form and are currently 10th in the Premier League table. They went down to Fulham in their most recent league outing, where new signing Joao Felix was sent off.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, were dispatched 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in their last league match-up. Patrick Vieira will hope his players can turn the tide around against the Blues, who are just three points ahead of them having played an extra match.

Sutton, however, believes that his former side will finally find their stride and get the better of London rivals Palace. He predicted a 2-1 scoreline in Graham Potter's side's favor.

"Palace are so inconsistent that we are getting to the stage where I might as well say they will win or lose every time because when I try to call it based on their previous result or performance, I get it wrong each time," he wrote in his BBC column.

He added:

"I am talking about this game before Chelsea play Fulham on Thursday night, but I am not expecting Graham Potter's problems to have disappeared, no matter what happens at Craven Cottage.

"At times it has felt like Chelsea are making it up as they go along with their transfer strategy under Todd Boehly, and of course that has impacted their performances on the pitch.

"Chelsea will pay tribute to their late manager Gianluca Vialli, who passed away last week, before this game and it is going to be an emotional afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

"It was Vialli who signed me for Chelsea and I'd like to see them win, just for him."

Chelsea will want to turn around three-match losing streak

Potter's side will enter the Crystal Palace encounter on the back of a three-match losing streak. After beating Bournemouth in their first Premier League game after the World Cup break, they have now gone four matches without a win.

Stop That CFC @StopThatCFC Chelsea fans telling Graham Potter they believe in him. ''The squads the problem. Don't give up'' Chelsea fans telling Graham Potter they believe in him. ''The squads the problem. Don't give up'' https://t.co/L5u9glXSbl

They drew 1-1 against Nottingham Forest before going down to Manchester City in consecutive matches, the second of which was in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Blues then lost to Fulham to extend their losing streak to three matches, which they will want to halt against Crystal Palace.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes