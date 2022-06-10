“I was not expecting to cry today”, “Who’s chopping onions” – Manchester United fans turn emotional as player posts touching video after confirming exit

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata confirmed his exit from the club after posting a heartfelt farewell video that has made fans emotional.

The Spaniard will leave Old Trafford as a free agent after an eight-and-a-half-year spell, with a return to Spain on the cards.

Mata joined the Red Devils on a £37.1 million transfer from Chelsea in January 2014. He has since then made 285 appearances across competitions, contributing 98 goals.

Mata has won the FA Cup, EFL Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

His contract with the club is up at the end of this month. The 34-year-old has posted a touching video bidding adieu, which has brought fans to tears.

Posted with the caption "Sometimes reality exceeds dreams. Thank you @ManUtd", the clip features some of the best moments from Mata's time at Manchester United.

It opens with him saying:

"It has taken me some time to process the change that is happening in my life and this is a message that for many moments over the last years, I never thought I would be writing.

"But, of course, all good things come to an end and my time as a Manchester United player has just finished."

The video features some of his iconic goals, like the one against Juventus in the Champions League, and moments of him lifting all four of his silverware at the club.

That left a lot of United fans teary eyed, who also thanked the star for his contributions and wished him the best for his future.

Rysh @riri_akira @juanmata8 Thank you for your service, Juan, and for bringing about some very special moments. Good luck with everything you do! @ManUtd I was not expecting to cry todayThank you for your service, Juan, and for bringing about some very special moments. Good luck with everything you do! @juanmata8 @ManUtd I was not expecting to cry today 😭 Thank you for your service, Juan, and for bringing about some very special moments. Good luck with everything you do!♥️

Danny @Dannyellis29 @juanmata8 @ManUtd Good luck Juan what a servant you’ve been, all the best mate @juanmata8 @ManUtd Good luck Juan what a servant you’ve been, all the best mate❤️ https://t.co/BeWvkYnq6z

Rey @QuackaRooV2 @juanmata8 @ManUtd Love you Juan, thank you for all the memories. Name on the back of my kit for so many years. I really wish you won more with us, it hurts feeling like you would've been way more successful elsewhere but it is what it is. All the best for wherever you go next @juanmata8 @ManUtd Love you Juan, thank you for all the memories. Name on the back of my kit for so many years. I really wish you won more with us, it hurts feeling like you would've been way more successful elsewhere but it is what it is. All the best for wherever you go next ❤

Manchester United bracing for busy summer ahead

Mata's exit is only the tip of the iceberg, as Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani are also set to leave United this summer.

The club oversaw their worst campaign in recent Premier League history last time as they eye a massive overhaul.

With new manager Erik ten Hag taking charge, a handful of new acquisitions are set to follow in the summer as the rebuilding starts to take shape.

