"I was extremely excited!" - Arda Guler opens up on Real Madrid offer that convinced him to join them instead of Barcelona

Arda Guler recently talked about why he chose to join Real Madrid over Barcelona last summer.

The Turkey international was highly sought after last summer after a successful 2022-23 campaign at Fenerbahçe, where he scored four goals and provided four assists in 20 league games. Top European sides, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, were interested in acquiring his signature.

Despite considering signing for Barcelona, the 19-year-old opted to sign for their arch-rivals on a six-year deal for an initial payment of €20 million. Guler had a tough start to his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu, missing 12 games in total due to a meniscus and muscle injury.

In an interview with KAFA Sports, Guler explained why he chose to join Real Madrid (via Fabrizio Romano):

"While I was on vacation, my father called and said: Real wants you. I was extremely excited! It was my dream since I was a kid, so I was sure of my choice."

Guler also gave another reason during the aforementioned interview (via @theMadridZone):

“The project, they told me that I would be Luka Modric's heir. It convinced me.”

While Guler has the potential to try to replicate Luka Modric's feats for Los Blancos, he still has a long way to go in his development. He has been limited to just 166 minutes of first-team football this season, scoring two goals in eight appearances to date.

