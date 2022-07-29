“I am extremely sad and disappointed” – Rebekah Vardy breaks silence after losing Wagatha Christie trial to Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has broken her silence following the verdict of her libel trial against Coleen Rooney.

The 40-year-old, who is married to Leicester City superstar Jamie Vardy, took Rooney to court after being accused of leaking private messages to a British tabloid newspaper.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Rebekah Vardy has lost the 'Wagatha Christie' High Court libel battle she brought against Coleen Rooney over a viral social media post. BREAKING: Rebekah Vardy has lost the 'Wagatha Christie' High Court libel battle she brought against Coleen Rooney over a viral social media post. https://t.co/bgt99vTLt4

According to The Mirror, Judge, Mrs. Justice Steyn, ruled in favor of Rooney. Following the verdict of the 'Wagatha Christie' trial, Vardy shared a statement that read:

"I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached. It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding. The judge accepted that publication of Coleen's post was not in the 'public interest' and she also rejected her claim that I was the 'Secret Wag'."

"But as for the rest of her judgement, she got it wrong and this is something I cannot accept. As I explained in my evidence I, my family and even my unborn baby, were subjected to disgusting messages and vile abuse following Coleen’s post and these have continued even during the course of the trial."

The statement concluded:

"Please can the people who have been abusing me and my family now stop. The case is over. I want to thank everyone who has supported me."

Jason Okundaye @jasebyjason Rebekah Vardy sis… was it worth it? She could’ve firmed just being seen as a gossip now the whole world knows she was digging through people’s bags at award shows Rebekah Vardy sis… was it worth it? She could’ve firmed just being seen as a gossip now the whole world knows she was digging through people’s bags at award shows 😭

Coleen Rooney releases statement after victory in 'Wagatha Christie' trial

Coleen, who married Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney in 2008, also released a statement following the trial. She insisted that there was 'no ill will' against Vardy. The Mirror has quoted the statement read by Rooney, which read:

"Naturally, I am pleased the judge has found in my favour in her judgement today. It was not a case I ever sought or wanted. Both before and after my social media posts in October 2019, I made constant efforts to avoid the need for such a public and drawn-out court case."

"But all my efforts to do so were knocked back by Mrs. Vardy and her lawyers. This left me with no alternative but to go through with the case to defend myself and to end the repeated leaking of my private information to The Sun."

The statement continued:

"The leaks from my private Instagram account began in 2017. They continued for almost two years, intruding on my privacy and that of my family. Although I bear Mrs. Vardy no ill will, today’s judgement makes clear that I was right in what I said in my Instagram posts."

"Finally, I would to thank all of my legal team, my family and friends and everyone who has supported me – including the public – through this difficult and stressful time."

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Rebekah Vardy has lost her civil case against Coleen Rooney for libel at the High Court in London. BREAKING: Rebekah Vardy has lost her civil case against Coleen Rooney for libel at the High Court in London. https://t.co/eVMchoW9XM

