"I have been a fan of them for over 10 years" – Liverpool and Barcelona-linked defender names Chelsea as 'dream' club

Liverpool and Barcelona-linked defender Patrick Dorgu has asserted that he has a desire to seal a permanent switch to Chelsea in the future.

Dorgu, 18, has recently emerged as one of the most sought-after youngsters in the world. He has broken through into Lecce's first-team plans after arriving for around £170,000 from Nordsjaelland earlier this July.

Earlier this summer, Dorgu's agent Kingsley Ogbodo revealed that three big teams are keeping close tabs on the left-back's development. He told Danish newspaper BOLD:

"Liverpool have been watching him and interested in him for some time, but if he goes there he will have to play in the U23 team. It's not the best so I advise him not to do it. They can offer him a lot of money, but that's really not what we're looking for him right now."

Naming Manchester City and Barcelona as suitors, Ogbodo continued:

"There are many clubs in England who are also keeping an eye on him. Manchester City kept an eye on him when he played against England for the U19 national team in Denmark. Lecce's scout has also told me that Barcelona is also keen as he is a huge talent."

Now, Dorgu has claimed that his dream is to play for Chelsea in the future. He said in an interaction with Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet:

"Chelsea is my dream to play for. I have been a fan of them for over 10 years, so it would be a huge dream to play for them."

With the Blues' recent track record of snapping up promising teenagers like Deivid Washington and Romeo Lavia, a potential deal for Dorgu could happen. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side could face competition from Liverpool and Barcelona in the transfer race.

So far, Dorgu has assisted once in six senior appearances for Lecce.

Moises Caicedo's agent says why Liverpool lost out to Chelsea in £115 million transfer

Speaking to Sport Italia, Moises Caicedo's representative Andrea Pellegatti stated that his client never had any intention of moving to Liverpool earlier this August. He elaborated:

"It was finalised in the last few hours, but the boy only wanted Chelsea, who had started to show their interest consistently since January."

Both Liverpool and Chelsea were in a race to sign Caicedo with the former lodging a £110 million offer last month. However, the Blues swooped in to complete a £115 million transfer over the Anfield outfit later on.

Caicedo, who shot to fame during his Brighton & Hove Albion stint, has endured a difficult start to his new chapter at Stamford Bridge. He has tasted victory just twice in his five overall appearances this season.