“I am your fan” – Gabriel Magalhaes sends message to 25-year-old star Mikel Arteta wanted at Arsenal

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has told Barcelona's Raphinha that he is a fan of the winger after his performances for Brazil on international duty.

Raphinha shone for Tite's side in friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, providing two assists and scoring two goals in those fixtures.

Gabriel didn't make the latest Brazil squad but was a keen viewer as Raphinha tore Ghanian and Tunisian defenses apart.

He lauded his Brazilian compatriot on Instagram, replying to a post from the Barca attacker, saying:

“I am your fan.”

Raphinha joined the Blaugrana from Leeds United this past summer for £52.2 million.

He has impressed during his time at the Nou Camp, with one goal and an assist in seven appearances.

However, Raphinha may have headed to the Emirates Stadium if Gunners boss Mikel Arteta got his way.

Arsenal were among the sides linked with a move for the Brazilian but failed in their pursuit of the winger.

Raphinha desired a move to Barca ahead of interest from the likes of the Gunners and Chelsea.

The north London side's technical director Edu commented on Arsenal's failure to lure the attacker to the club, saying:

“Raphinha was clear, and Deco (the winger's agent) is my close friend, he wants to go to Barcelona. That is his dream. So I said, ‘Thank you very much’.”

Arsenal make red-hot start to season without Raphinha

Jesus and co have been sensational

Arsenal have impressed at the start of the new campaign even without Raphinha arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League having won six of their seven fixtures.

The attacking trio of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli is causing havoc for Premier League defenses.

Jesus arrived from Manchester City for £47 million and has flourished with four goals and three assists in eight appearances.

Meanwhile, Saka and Martinelli have linked up well with the Brazilian and it bodes well for Arteta's side.

The Gunners are looking to return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016.

They missed out on a top-four finish last season in agonizing fashion with three games of the campaign remaining.

Defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United ended their hopes of Champions League qualification.

However, the signings of Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko alongside the return of defender William Saliba from Olympique Marseille following his loan spell has enthused fans.

Missing out on Raphinha has seemingly not had the impact some had envisioned with Arteta getting the best out of his attackers.

