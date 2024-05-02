"I fancy them to edge it" - Chris Sutton predicts scoreline for clash between Chelsea and West Ham

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to secure a 2-1 win over West Ham United in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 5.

The Blues, currently winning 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur at home, are set to play their second London derby of the week against the Hammers. Sutton reckons that Mauricio Pochettino's team will get the job done against a West Ham side that have won only one of their last eight league matches.

Sutton also made a bold prediction about David Moyes' tenure as the West Ham manager. He said that the Hammers will part ways with Moyes at the end of the season, only to bring him back a few months later. He wrote for the BBC:

"The more I see and read about David Moyes' situation at West Ham, the more I am expecting them to shake hands and part company at the end of the season... and then they'll bring him back a few months later when they are struggling."

Sutton added:

"I don't think Moyes has got enough credit for the overall job he has done at the Hammers, but with only one win in their past eight league games, their current form is not great."

Sutton further predicted Chelsea to get the job done at Stamford Bridge, writing:

"This is Chelsea's second London derby of the week and another big game for them in the battle for sixth and seventh spot. It is going to be close, but I fancy them to edge it."

Chelsea and West Ham's current standings

Chelsea are currently eighth in the league with 51 points from 34 matches whereas West Ham are ninth with 49 points from 35 matches. The Blues are fighting with Manchester United and Newcastle United for the sixth and seventh spots in the league table.

As for West Ham, their current form has been far from impressive. David Moyes and Co. have won only one of their last five league matches, losing two and drawing two.

Both London clubs are aiming to finish the season strong and given their standings in the league, the weekend clash at Stamford Bridge could be a close one, as Sutton predicted.