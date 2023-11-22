"I fancy goals" - Alan Brazil makes score prediction for Manchester City's top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool

Alan Brazil has backed either a draw or a Manchester City win when the reigning Premier League champions meet Liverpool on Saturday (November 25).

The Cityzens host the Reds at the Etihad in a top-of-the-table battle which could be the biggest test of the visitors' title credentials. Jurgen Klopp's men have made a promising start to the campaign, sitting second in the league, with eight wins in 12 games.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have picked up where they left off in the 2022-23 campaign, sitting top of the league. Pep Guardiola's treble winners have won nine of 12 games, but are just a point above Liverpool.

Brazil gave his verdict on the encounter between two of the Premier League's heavyweights. The former Manchester United forward expects goals but doesn't see Klopp's men winning. He told talkSPORT (via RousingtheKop):

"Man City vs Liverpool this weekend, I fancy goals. I fancy 2-2 or even a 3-2 City.”

City haven't suffered defeat at home to the Reds in the league since 2018. They humbled the Merseysiders in the same fixture with a 4-1 win last season.

However, Liverpool are a different beast to the one that finished fifth in the 2022-23 campaign. Klopp refreshed his midfield with several signings in the summer, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister impressing.

Manchester City fret over Erling Haaland's availability ahead of Liverpool's visit

Erling Haaland suffered a knock while on international duty.

Erling Haaland picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Norway this past week. He was forced off in his side's 2-0 friendly win against the Faroe Islands and subsequently missed a 3-3 draw against Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

The Manchester City striker commented on missing the clash against the Tartan Army. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Unfortunately, I am missing tomorrow’s game against Scotland. Wishing the boys all the best. Now treatment and trying to get back asap."

Norway manager Stale Solbakken suggested that Haaland was rested as a precaution. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"It's his movement in the foot that is his problem but it's not a serious injury. Had [the game vs Scotland] been a final, I don't know."

Thus, there are still question marks over the free-scoring frontman's availability this weekend. Manchester City will be eager to have him available as he's continued his extraordinary start at the Etihad this season.

Haaland has bagged 17 goals and four assists in 18 games across competitions. He holds a record of two goals scored in five games against Klopp's Merseysiders.