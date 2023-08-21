“I fear for my safety” - Dani Alves’ estranged wife Joana Sanz opens up on death threats from criminal in Brazil 

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves’ estranged wife, Joana Sanz, has recently opened up about the death threats she received following her divorce from the 40-year-old.

Dani Alves is currently behind bars after he was arrested in Barcelona, Spain, on charges of sexual assault in a nightclub. The incident took place last year, on December 30. According to reports, Alves initially denied all the charges of wrongdoing.

However, he was jailed without bail immediately after the judge heard testimonies from Alves, the alleged victim, and witnesses. In June, the Brazilian footballer made his second request to be freed on bail in a Spanish court, but it was also denied. Since then, Alves has been in prison awaiting his trial.

Following all the controversies and Dani Alves's prison sentence, his estranged wife, Joana Sanz, decided to file for divorce against the former Paris Saint-Germain right-back. She announced it in an Instagram post.

Joana Sanz's Instagram story

However, since she made her decision public, she has been receiving death threats from the Brazilian's fans on social media.

She took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of a chat. In the screenshot, a person texted one of Sanz's friends and shared a picture where she was having dinner at a restaurant.

"Talk to your friend Joana Sanz so she can enjoy it a lot because she'll disappear soon and no one will find her anymore. We are watching her steps" the message read.

Hence, in communicating with her fans, she revealed that she is scared because of the threats. She also stated that, according to her investigation, the person stalking her has been charged with crimes such as gun possession and domestic violence.

"I feel scared. That person has been threatening me for months. I blocked him and he is still sending messages to my friends. I investigated him and he has charges in Brazil for gun possession, domestic violence, and other crimes." Joana Sanz wrote.

The model also took to Instagram last month to address the same problem. However, the threats haven't stopped yet.

When did Dani Alves and Joana Sanz get married?

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz got to know each other for the first time in 2015 with the help of a mutual friend. Consequently, the two got romantically involved in 2016 when the Brazilian signed a new contract with Juventus.

Hence, the couple eventually got married in a private ceremony in Ibiza, in 2017. According to the Sun, Alves proposed to Sanz three times before she finally said yes.

However, the Spanish model has decided to part ways with the former Barcelona star, who's currently behind bars. Before tying the knot with Sanz, Alves was married to his former agent, Dinora Santana.