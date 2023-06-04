"I feel very appreciated" – Arsenal and Barcelona dealt blow as transfer target hints staying at current club

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has hinted at the possibility of staying at his current club despite interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Gundogan, 32, has been rumoured to end his seven-year-long association with the Cityzens at the end of this month. He's in the final month of his contract and has attracted attention from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal recently.

However, following his team's 2-1 FA Cup final win against Manchester United on Saturday (June 3), Gundogan shared his thoughts on his immediate future, telling beIN Sports:

"I feel very appreciated at this team. I have never been at a football club for seven years. So, I think that shows how much I love this team, the manager and I really love this club. We will see what's going to happen next."

Gundogan, who has won 13 trophies with City so far, showcased his best against the Red Devils at the Wembley. He scored a stunning 12-second opener before netting the winner in the 51st minute.

According to SPORT, the former Borussia Dortmund star is willing to reject a move to Arsenal after holding crucial talks with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. He's said to have been offered a three-year contract at the Camp Nou.

A right-footed central midfielder renowned for his passing and shooting, the 66-cap Germany international is keen to pull the curtains on his illustrious Premier League career.

Moreover, he's aiming to establish himself as a key star at Barcelona, who're aiming to retain the La Liga title and impress in the UEFA Champions League next campaign.

However, Gundogan is said to arrive at a decision about his future after the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on Saturday (June 10). He could still decide to renew his contract at the Etihad.

David Seaman urges Arsenal to sign Barcelona target this summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves is expected to seal a permanent move to another club soon. With his contract expiring next summer, the midfielder has reportedly drawn interest from both Barcelona and Arsenal.

As per the Daily Mail, the Gunners have identified Neves as an alternative target to West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, Arsenal legend David Seaman shared his thoughts on Neves:

"I think he's a bit better than to be considered as a backup plan, if I'm honest. Ruben Neves is a good player. I would take him as well at the club because he's a quality midfielder. There's absolutely no doubt about that."

Neves, 26, has been a key dressing room presence for Wolves since arriving from Porto for £16 million in 2017. He has scored 30 goals and contributed 13 assists in 253 appearances across competitions for Wolves.

