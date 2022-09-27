“I feel bad saying it because I don’t want to bother anyone” – When World Cup-winning coach Vicente del Bosque chose best among Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar 

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to split opinion. Many footballing figures have taken turns over the years to say who is better between the duo, and former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque is one of them.

In 2018, the legendary tactician made his opinion known during a conversation with the official channel of A la Contra. Despite his association with Real Madrid, where he won two UEFA Champions League titles, the Spaniard snubbed Ronaldo as he declared Messi the best player in the world.

“Messi or Ronaldo? I'm staying with Messi. Even so, Cristiano has extraordinary courage, with physical and technical conditions as a great scorer, but I'm staying with Messi."



“This isn't about t-shirts or anything. As a player, I think Messi is the best," Vicente del Bosque said when asked to pick one between Messi, Ronaldo and PSG forward Neymar.

"I feel bad saying it because I don't want to bother anyone, but I think Messi is a player for life, one of those we've known in the neighbourhood, the one who haggled over everyone, who was always the best of all and who everyone gave the ball to him. The ball always goes to Messi and that, when one in the neighborhood is the best, they give you all the balls."

The Spaniard highlighted Ronaldo's finishing and Neymar's dribbling skills, saying that it's a privilege to have players of those profiles.

“(Cristiano) Ronaldo is a different style," the World Cup-winning manager continued. "He is not interested in midfield football, he is not interested in the development game. ... he is only interested in finishing and in that he is tremendous.

"Neymar is a player who has something that is currently in disuse, which is dribbling. It is a privilege to have a footballer of those conditions”, he concluded.

How Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have fared this season?

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Lionel Messi has started the new campaign in brilliant form, determined to overcome his slow start at PSG last season. The Argentine has recorded six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances for the Parisians across competitions.

Neymar has also been an influential figure for the Ligue 1 giants since the campaign kicked off, with a return of 11 goals and eight assists in 11 games.

Ronaldo, however, has endured a slow start to the campaign, scoring just once in eight appearances for Manchester United. It remains to be seen if he returns to the top of his game after the international break.

