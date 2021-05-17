"I feel a bit mistreated" - Ronald Koeman, on rumours of Barcelona sacking

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman feels he has been treated unfairly by the media, following fresh rumors that the Dutchman could be sacked after just one season in charge of the club.

Barca have endured a tough season under Koeman. They won the Copa del Rey last month, but the domestic cup is likely to be the only silverware Barcelona will be lifting this campaign. The Spanish giants are four points away from Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table with two games to go and have since been knocked out of the Champions League.

Ronald Koeman: “I have felt mistreated in the last two weeks. If you listen to the media in the last few days, it looks like as if we had done a bad job and I do not agree at all. We have to analyze everything" #FCB 🇳🇱 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) May 15, 2021

Koeman has now said that despite all the floundering of the Camp Nou side this campaign, he believes he is being judged on the past two weeks and not on the whole season, which he views as unfair. The Barcelona manager said the club have done a much better job than what is being portrayed.

“Yes, I feel a little bit mistreated in the last two weeks because you have to analyze the whole season." Koeman told reporters in a pre-match conference ahead of Barcelona's game against Celta Vigo on Sunday. “And if I heard the media in the last few days, it looks like we did a really bad job and I don't agree.”

Barcelona are out of the La Liga title race

Koeman has just one year left on his Barca contract but rumors have it that he might not even last that long, as the Spanish giants are set to end their second consecutive season without securing the La Liga title.

Despite looking like a strong contender in a three-team race for the trophy over the past month, a series of unimpressive performances have seen Blaugrana fall behind.

They have won just one of their last five La Liga games. Koeman's men suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Granada late last month before holding on for a 3-2 victory over Valencia days later. They have, however, gone three games without a win, including an uninspiring goalless draw against Atletico Madrid, before squandering a two-goal lead against Levante in their 3-3 draw last week.

Barcelona will finish outside La Liga's top two places for the first time since 2007-08 😳 pic.twitter.com/gkaSaIJeYU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

Another home defeat on Sunday night at the hands of Celta Vigo all but dashed Barca's title hopes and piled further pressure on Koeman. The Dutchman was hired under former club president Josep Bartomeu, and with his successor Joan Laporta looking to restructure the club, Koeman could soon be on the way out.