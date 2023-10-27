"I feel a bit sorry" - Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Arsenal vs Sheffield United

Pundit Mark Lawrenson reckons Arsenal will come away with a 3-0 win against Sheffield United at home in the Premier League on Saturday (October 28).

The Gunners return to the Emirates after securing a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend (October 21). Meanwhile, Sheffield lost their previous league game 2-1 to Manchester United.

Giving his verdict for their latest game, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"This’ll be a big Arsenal win. They’re up there again and they must have such belief because they keep scoring these ridiculously-late goals and they’re coming from all different players.

"I feel a bit sorry for Sheffield United because they haven’t really spent any money and they actually lost players."

The north Londoners are coming off a 2-1 UEFA Champions League win at Sevilla in midweek (October 24). However, Mikel Arteta's men may be without Brazil international Gabriel Jesus who was forced off due to injury.

Jesus had a goal and an assist in the game. The Gunners are third in the Premier League, two places and points behind leaders and north London rival Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Sheffield are last in the points table, having registered just one point in nine games.

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus undergoes scan ahead of Sheffield United game

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has said that he would undergo a scan after feeling something in his hamstring during the Sevilla win.

After being substituted for Eddie Nketiah in the 81st minute amid injury worries, Gunners fans are in the dark about the player's availability for the weekend clash.

Jesus said about his injury (via Evening Standard):

"I felt something. Let’s see. I did some tests with the physio. It looks not that big [an issue], but let’s see. I will have a scan, maybe tomorrow or the day after. Let’s see how it is, but I am pretty sure it will be nothing."

The 26-year-old former Manchester City star missed a couple of league games during the start of the season due to a knee problem. Jesus has four goals in 11 appearances across competitions this season.