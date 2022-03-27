"I feel very comfortable here" - Timo Werner admits German national team suits him better than Chelsea 

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has suggested that the playing style of the German national team suits him more than the one at Stamford Bridge.

Werner joined the Blues in 2020 after a stellar campaign with RB Leipzig. In his fourth and final season for the German club, he scored 34 goals and made 13 assists in 45 games across competitions. However, since joining the Blues, Werner has scored just 19 goals and made as many assists in 80 games across competitions.

Germany beat Israel 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday, where Werner and his clubmate Kai Havertz scored a goal apiece.

Speaking to Goal.com about his roles for club and country, Werner said:

"I'm a striker and always want to score. Things aren't going the way I'd like at Chelsea, so it's all the better that things are going well here under Hansi Flick. I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here."

He added:

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances; I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here."

Germany will next take on the Netherlands in another friendly on March 29.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Chelsea striker Timo Werner

According to Goal.com, Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing Timo Werner in the summer. The German striker is also reportedly considering his options, having seen his game time reduced this season.

He played 52 games across competitions last season but has made just 28 appearances so far this season. Injuries and COVID-19 haven't helped his cause either.

Goal has reported that the player's representatives could soon meet with the Blues management to understand manager Thomas Tuchel's plans for the striker. Dortmund are interested in signing Werner, but his wages of £250,000 per week might deter the German club.

Their interest could also diminish if they sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. Another report from Goal.com says that BvB have agreed personal terms with Adeyemi. Both clubs now need to settle on a transfer fee only.

If Dortmund sign Adeyemi, Werner might have to find other suitors if he decides to leave the Blues in the summer.

