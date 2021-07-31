"I feel more experienced" - Barcelona defender geared up for upcoming season

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo is looking forward to the upcoming season and 'feels more mature than last year'.

The Uruguay international was promoted from the Barcelona B team last season and impressed for the Ronald Koeman-managed side. He made 33 appearances for the senior side across all competitions and even scored two goals.

Upon his return to the club for pre-season training, Araujo spoke to Barca TV and detailed his expectations for the upcoming season.

“I feel very well and very happy. We are happy because we are all together in a new pre-season and to work well for what is to come,” he told Barca TV.

The 22-year-old went on to add that he feels more experienced after an extended run of appearances for the senior side last season.

“In my first season I learned a lot and I feel more experienced and more mature than last year. A few days of mental and physical rest are always good, I have been preparing a lot, especially from the injury I had last year.

“I’ve worked a lot to ensure that, God willing, I have a great season and avoid injuries. I’m very happy with my first season,” he added.

Gran esfuerzo del equipo ante un rival siempre complicado. A corregir detalles y seguir por este camino!

La gloria y honra para Dios.#viscaelbarça 💪🏾🔵🔴🦍 pic.twitter.com/wkXGPGAnGd — Ronald Araujo (@RonaldAraujo939) October 5, 2020

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Ronald Araujo named in Barcelona squad for Stuttgart friendly

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Araujo recently joined the Barcelona squad after an extended break following his Copa America campaign with Uruguay. He has now been named in the Barcelona side that travels to Germany to face VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, July 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Here's the full Barcelona squad for the friendly encounter against the Bundesliga side.

👥 The squad for Germany! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/cmKQdttcG4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 28, 2021

Goalkeepers: Neto, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas

Defenders: Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Arnau Comas, Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig, Frenkie De Jong, Álex Collado, Yusuf Demir, Gavi, Nico González

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay, Rey Manaj, Nils Mortimer

Edited by Prem Deshpande