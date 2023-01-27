"I feel for Frank" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sends message to Frank Lampard after Everton sacking 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Frank Lampard to bounce back from adversity after the Englishman was sacked as Everton's head coach on Monday (23 January).

He was appointed as the Toffees' boss in January 2022 — just a shade over a year after being replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. Lampard never really brought about a noticeable change in Everton's fortunes.

They managed to avoid relegation last season by four points after finishing 16th in the table. The new season came with added optimism, especially as the club went on a seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions between 20 August and 9 October.

However, their struggles intensified in Lampard's final couple of months at the club. They lost eight and drew one of their last nine games across competitions under the English tactician, which led to his sacking.

According to Sky Sports, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is set to become the Merseyside-based outfit's new manager. For Lampard, this has been another disappointing end to his reign as a Premier League club's head coach.

But Klopp believes the former Chelsea midfielder can bounce back and return to prove his mettle as a manager. Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on 29 January, he said (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"I feel for Frank. He tried everything. It was not easy for him last year and [sic.] he did well. Losing Richarlison and we know how much decision injuries can affect them. Frank will come back. He's still a young coach and everything is ahead of him."

Everton were forced to sell Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur last year to align themselves with the Financial Fair Play regulations (FFP) and accepted a £60 million offer (h/t Athletic).

The Toffees are currently 19th in the table with 15 points from 20 games.

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from Chelsea draw against Brighton

Manager Jurgen Klopp has labeled Liverpool's 3-0 league loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on 18 January as the worst performance he has seen from a team of his.

They will have a chance to take immediate revenge on the Seagulls on Sunday (29 January) in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool drew 0-0 against Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday (21 January). Klopp has asked his team to show the same diligence they did against the Blues when they face Brighton.

He continued, via the aforementioned source:

"...It's still the worst game I ever saw from a team of mine, that doesn't change. Everything that could go wrong went wrong. The first half against Chelsea was very disciplined. That is something we need to do against Brighton."

