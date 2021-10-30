"I feel happy here" - Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger makes reassuring statement despite contract uncertainty

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has said that he is happy at the club even as speculation continues over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger has been one of the key Chelsea players under Thomas Tuchel, playing a key role in the Blues' Champions League triumph last season. However, the German, whose contract with Chelsea expires next summer, is yet to pen an extension with the club.

That has led to intense speculation about Rudiger's future at Stamford Bridge. Nevertheless, the player has said that he is 'happy' at the club. He said in this regard:

"The most important thing is that I feel happy here. I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy."

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”



[via Antonio Rudiger on #Chelsea future:"We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”[via @guardian Antonio Rudiger on #Chelsea future:"We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”[via @guardian]

However, the centre-back was coy about his contract extension discussions with Chelsea, refusing to divulge any details about the same. He said that at the moment he is only focused on doing his best for the club, while his agent takes care of the rest. Rudiger said:

"About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina and my agent."

"We have the situation where we are at now, and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has thrown his support behind his fellow German to continue at Stamford Bridge. The tactician said during a recent interview about Rudiger:

"If (Antonio Rudiger) he wants to have a new contract ,he has our full support to stay at the club. He is speaking with his performances; he has been amazing since day one. He is leading by example... This is what we like. When he can channel all this into top performances, as he does now, we are all very happy to have him."

Antonio Rudiger's contract situation at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has made 12 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season.

Antonio Rudiger's current contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the current campaign. That means the defender will become a free agent unless he commits his future to the club before June 30, 2022.

According to reports, the Blues have no intention of letting the German depart anytime soon, as they see him as a vital player in their team. However, there is disagreement between the two parties about the player's new wages.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Antonio Rudiger wants around £200,000 a week, the Blues have only offered him £125,000, which the player has rejected. That has led to an impasse in contract extension discussions. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming months.

Edited by Bhargav