“I feel I have fulfilled my objective” - Ex-Barcelona manager responds to Lionel Messi’s ‘spectacular relation’ claim 

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has reacted to Lionel Messi's comments about their relationship and achievements at the club.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker recently reminisced about his time under Enrique at Camp Nou. He said:

"I came back from Argentina after the holidays and we played on January 2 or 3, I don't remember well, and I ended up going to the bank and we had an argument that lasted a little while... but then we had a spectacular relationship until the last day, when he decided to leave and we told him to stay, not to leave, that we were fine."

Enrique managed Barcelona for three years between 2014 and 2017. He led them to two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Replying to Messi's comments about him, the Spain boss told Mundo Deportivo:

"We ended up with a good relationship with Messi. For me, after Leo's statements, I feel that I have fulfilled my objective. That the players appreciate your work is always a good thing, and if he does it, the best in history, even more"

Enrique left the Blaugrana in 2017 and was then appointed Spain manager in 2018. He will lead La Roja at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

The Argentina captain left Barcelona in 2021 as a free agent after his contract couldn't be renewed due to La Liga's wage laws and the club's financial issues.

He then joined PSG but his contract with the French club expires in the summer of 2023. Hence, there has been speculation about a potential return to Camp Nou. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has been asked the same question multiple times.

In a recent interview with RAC1, he said (via GOAL):

“The boys and girls who interviewed me yesterday asked me about football, about Messi, [Robert] Lewandowski, Pedri, Gavi… They also asked me about Messi when they accompanied me on the walks. They told me that I had to make him return to Barca."

He added:

"I told them that he is from Barca, that we have been lucky to have him, and that we will see. I don’t want to talk about him because he is part of PSG and I don’t want any problem.”

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a whopping 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for Barcelona. He helped them win numerous trophies, including four UEFA Champions League trophies and 10 La Liga titles.

