"I feel that I am going through a good moment" - Barcelona star speaks out following his loan move to the La Liga giants

Barcelona forward Joao Felix recently spoke about his blistering start at the Catalonian club since joining them on loan from Atletico Madrid this summer. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in eight appearances for the Blaugrana.

Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid for a club-record €126million fee in 2019 after an impressive breakout season with Benfica. The 23-year-old has failed to make much of an impact at the Wanda Metropolitano under manager Diego Simeone.

The Portuguese forward moved to the English Premier League in January in search of regular football, joining Chelsea on a six-month loan. After a disappointing spell with a dysfunctional Chelsea side, he returned to Madrid in the summer.

Barcelona took a gamble on the Portugal international, which has paid off nicely so far. Felix has settled well in Catalonia and recently said that he feels good and confident in his abilities at the club.

"As you can see, I am happy where I am, I feel good, confident and I feel that I am going through a good moment."

Felix also confessed that he had not been able to reach his best level in recent seasons, but that he feels happy now. The Portuguese star was of the opinion that maintaining consistency is hard for a footballer, but he continues to work.

“The most difficult thing is to maintain a good level, but I work every day and I always try to improve to correct those less positive aspects of myself. And yes, I am happy and going through a good time.”

The deadline day addition made a huge sacrifice to join the club and will earn only €400,000 this year at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona on course to retain La Liga title?

Xavi led Barcelona to the La Liga title last season, wresting control from rivals Real Madrid. His side have looked very good this season as well, despite some minor hiccups in personnel.

Barcelona are missing stars such as Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski through injury, but have managed their absences well. They are yet to lose a game in the league this season after nine matches and are in third place, three points behind Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Real Madrid face each other in the first Clasico of the season shortly after the international break on October 28. Both sides will be desperate to get all three points in the match which could prove to be crucial at the end of the season.