"I feel I am from Manchester" - Manchester United star says he wants to play at the club for a long time

Manchester United star David De Gea has reiterated his desire to stay at the club. The Spaniard is currently in the final six months of his contract at the club, but has an option to extend it to 2023.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's trip to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, De Gea was asked about his future at the club. He said:

"I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it's just a city. Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home. I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don't see myself away from Manchester United."

De Gea has been constantly linked with a move away from the club, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both reportedly being interested in the goalkeeper.

The Spaniard has made 473 appearances for Manchester United since joining the club back in 2011. De Gea has since gone onto establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

"But this is just another match" - De Gea on Manchester United's clash against Atletico Madrid

Dea Gea was also asked about returning to Spain to take on his former club Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard came through the ranks as a youngster at the club before joining the Red Devils in 2011.

However, the goalkeeper claimed that he is focused on winning the game. He explained:

"Of course, I'm going back home [for this tie], I'm going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today. But this is just another match. Everyone wants to play well, we want to win, it is a Champions League match. Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don't know whether the fact we're playing them is a good or bad omen. Everyone is going there to win, especially me."

