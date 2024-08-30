"I feel like I can hit the ground running" - Aaron Ramsdale reveals why he left Arsenal to join PL club

English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale revealed his thought process behind leaving Arsenal to join newly promoted Premier League side Southampton. The 26-year-old added that he was looking forward to the 2024-25 campaign with the Saints.

A Southampton fan growing up, Ramsdale joined his beloved side for a reported fee of £25 million. He has already plied his trade on the south coast of England, making 37 appearances for Bournemouth between 2017 and 2020.

He also played for Sheffield United (46 appearances), but his best form came with the Gunners, keeping 32 clean sheets in 89 games across all competitions.

He played all 38 games in the 2022-23 campaign and helped Arsenal to a second-place finish, while also being named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year. Yet, he was relegated to a back-up role in the 2023-24 campaign, with on-loan (now permanent) keeper David Raya being preferred over him by manager Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to Southampton's official website, Ramsdale said (via Mirror):

"I'm absolutely delighted. The way the manager wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm. I'd never met him before, but he made me feel about eight feet tall, which is just what you want."

"Coming back down to the south coast as well for me and my family, it would be an easier transition than most, so I feel like I can hit the ground running. I'm looking forward to this year, just getting back to what I do best and having a big smile on my face while doing it here," Ramsdale concluded.

With promising Irishman Gavin Bazunu sidelined with an ACL injury, Ramsdale is expected to become an immediate starter at St. Mary's Stadium.

"I don't want to do that again" - Aaron Ramsdale speaks out about being on the bench at Arsenal after moving to Southampton

After completing a reported £25 million move to Southampton, former Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale claimed that he was tired of being a benchwarmer at the Emirates Stadium.

In his first interview on the Saints' website, the English keeper said (via Southamptonfc.com):

"I've had the feeling of sitting on the bench and I don’t want to do that again. Playing football, winning games of football, even getting draws away from home against big opposition or when your back’s against the wall (is what I want)."

"When you see the fans' faces at the end and you know the joy it brings and also the joy it brings the squad on Monday morning after a scrappy late win away from home or a really grinded-out win against a tough opponent," Ramsdale concluded.

After Ramsdale's departure, Arsenal are reportedly likely to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan from Premier League side Bournemouth as David Raya's backup.

