"I feel like I've got the confidence" - 21-year-old star delighted after leaving Manchester United 

Anthony Elanga has expressed delight in his new-found confidence after leaving Manchester United in the summer. The Swedish star joined Nottingham Forest after leaving Old Trafford.

He played a starring role as Forest beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday (September 2). Elanga scored the solitary goal, which turned out to be the winner. After the game, Elanga said (via Manchester Evening News):

“It’s something I can build on, but I need to play for in order for me to build that confidence, and that’s something I didn’t really get to do a lot at United.

"But now that I’m here, I feel like I’ve got the confidence of the manager, who has given me these opportunities, so, hopefully, these opportunities will turn into starts, and those starts will turn into more goals and assists.”

He added:

"I’m someone that wants to score goals, and to score goals, you’ve got to get in the box.

"As soon as I saw Taiwo (Awoniyi) pass the ball, I just wanted to attack the space and keep cool and collected. I know where the goal is. It's just about keeping my composure.”

Elanga made 55 appearances for Manchester United, scoring four goals and providing as many assists.

What Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (September 3). The Red Devils are coming off a comeback 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at home last week in their previous league outing.

The clash against Arsenal is a massive one for both teams ahead of the international break. Ahead of the game, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag said (via the Red Devils' website):

"All the games we play, shortly we play them, also at Old Trafford last season, it’s really head to head. We know that, but we have to give everything. It’s about willingness and details will decide the game.”

Manchester United-Arsenal has always been a classic fixture in the Premier League. Fans can expect yet another riveting encounter when the two sides squre off.