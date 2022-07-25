"I don't feel like I've been with the team for days – the feeling is that I've been here for months" – Lewandowski makes honest admission about Barcelona transfer

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski appears to be settling down well at the Camp Nou following his €50 million transfer from Bayern Munich this summer.

In an interview with the club's TV, the Polish forward declared that he is already feeling at home at his new club.

It was indeed a promising start for Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona as he made his first appearance for the club against Real Madrid in El Clasico yesterday.

Despite failing to find the back of the net, the 33-year-old put in a strong performance, establishing a decent connection with his teammates and coming close to scoring on a number of occasions.

beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA Robert Lewandowski feels like he has been at Barcelona "for months" after making his first appearance for the Blaugrana in Saturday's El Clasico win against Real Madrid.



Read more here:



beinsports.com/us/laliga/vide… Robert Lewandowski feels like he has been at Barcelona "for months" after making his first appearance for the Blaugrana in Saturday's El Clasico win against Real Madrid.Read more here: 💪 Robert Lewandowski feels like he has been at Barcelona "for months" after making his first appearance for the Blaugrana in Saturday's El Clasico win against Real Madrid. 🔵🔴Read more here: ⤵️beinsports.com/us/laliga/vide…

The Blaugrana managed to come out on top with a 1-0 scoreline, courtesy of a first-half strike from Raphinha. Following that result, the atmosphere in the dressing room has become elated and Lewandowski is enjoying it.

The former Bayern Munich forward told Barcelona TV after the Clasico:

"Although it was a friendly, the Clasico is always the Clasico and it's always a different and special game and we are very happy for the quality and intensity that we showed.

"We are looking forward to the next game and the next training session because we feel that there are good things to come. I am very happy to be here and form part of this team. I don't feel like I've been with the team for days - the feeling is that I've been here for months."

Following some smart moves in the transfer market this summer, Barcelona have managed to build a team that's capable of competing with the big boys in Europe next season.

Robert Lewandowski has trained with the group for just a few days but has been able to see an incredible winning mentality in the team.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona The words of Robert Lewandowski: The words of Robert Lewandowski: https://t.co/nx2UCULhiQ

"I feel very respected by my teammates and the staff," he continued.

"We always think about winning, we have a winning mentality not just in games but also in training. We have the opportunity to look forward and think that this could be a great season."

What's next for Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona?

The former Bayern Munich forward is already off to work at his new club

Following their El Clasico triumph yesterday, Barca will continue their preseason tour this summer when they take on Juventus at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Wednesday.

Once again, their new striker is expected to bag a few minutes during the encounter. It remains to be seen if he will be able to score his first goal for the Catalan giants in the clash with the Bianconeri.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far