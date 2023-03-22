"I feel like we’re in a really good space" - Manchester City's Jack Grealish backs England to win the Euros in 2024

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish believes England can win the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

The Three Lions had a poor run of form last year which saw them get relegated from League A of the UEFA Nations League. They were then eliminated from the FIFA World Cup by France in the quarter-final stage.

They will now return to action for the UEFA Euro Qualifiers as they face Italy and Ukraine later this week. Speaking ahead of the game, Grealish backed England to win the competition set to take place next year.

He said (via The Express):

“I thought we played so well in the whole World Cup. People who I play with who were there with other countries told me they thought we were going to win it. It was a game we were devastated to lose but it boosted the confidence going into these qualifiers.”

The Manchester City man added:

“We’ve got a great team here and you look around and a lot of players are in really good form - whether that be Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, myself... then even people like Luke Shaw playing well for their clubs. I feel like we’re in a really good space at the moment.”

Grealish explained that reaching the latter stages of recent tournaments could give England a push to go all the way in the 2024 Euros and said:

“We have come close so many times. The last three tournaments have been a semi-final, a final and then the quarters. I think it is obvious what we want to do.

“I feel like the next one really could be our one. Everyone will be in their prime. It’s no secret that we all want to win a tournament – and I do think it is there to be done.”

Gareth Southgate's side will face Italy in their first game of the qualifiers on Friday, March 23.

England manager Gareth Southgate heaps praise on Bukayo Saka

As Jack Grealish outlined in his comments, England have multiple encouraging talents, one of whom is Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka.

England manager Gareth Southgate recently shared his admiration for Saka as a player and as a human. Speaking about the winger ahead of the Three Lions' clash against Italy, Southgate said:

"People find themselves doing what I’ve just done, you start to smile. Because that’s what he brings to you, you know? You feel a warmth. You feel a fabulous human who has broken into the Arsenal team at a time they weren’t playing so well — and excelled. And now they are pushing for the title — and he’s excelling again."

Saka has been in terrific form for the Gunners this season, registering 13 goals and 10 assists in 38 games across competitions. He will hope to carry on with this form for England as they look to recover from a disappointing 2022.

