"I feel in a much better position now than last time" - Liverpool handed boost as superstar provides fitness update while on national duty

Liverpool have received a timely fitness boost as striker Alexander Isak provided a positive update on his condition while away on international duty with Sweden.
Isak, who broke the British transfer record following his deadline-day move to Liverpool, is yet to play the entirety of a match for the Reds, having been subbed in all four appearances he has made for the Merseyside club. The 26-year-old was last in action against Chelsea, where he registered his first assist, although his side slumped to a 2-1 defeat.
In a press conference ahead of Sweden’s World Cup Qualifiers against Switzerland, the former Newcastle United man stated that he is ready to play the full 90 minutes, insisting that he is in a much better position. He told reporters (via Fotbollskanalen.se):
"Tomorrow I’m ready for 90 minutes if needed. It’s been a month now. I’ve had a lot more playing time, and things have calmed down. I feel in a much better position now than last time."
Isak had said after the Reds’ defeat to Chelsea last Saturday that he had been working to get back to his best form. So far, the most minutes the Swede has played since he arrived at Anfield was in the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, where he featured for 84 minutes.
“There are higher levels in me” – Alexander Isak on his response to critics amid lackluster start at Liverpool
Alexander Isak has seen his performances at Liverpool come under intense scrutiny following his big-money move to the club. The striker has yet to meet fans’ expectations, having yet to score a goal.
When asked about his response to critics, he said:
“Nothing really. I’m working hard to push myself and play my game. Things have been a bit tougher for us. I believe that as the team improves and things start to flow better, it will also go better for me. I think physical form and football form are two different things, but physically I feel good. I haven’t had any problems lately. It’s hard to say in terms of form. Of course, there are higher levels in me, but I’m working hard to reach them as well.”
On his time at Liverpool, Isak said:
“I’ve been happy so far, really nice team. A city where the team has a very good relationship with the fans, which is important. It’s been nice so far.
Liverpool are currently in second position on the league table. They will next be in action against Manchester United after the international break.