"I feel physically sick" "We are finished" - Chelsea fans fume as Tuchel makes 2 surprising changes for Premier League clash against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has opted to start the out-of-form Romelu Lukaku for the important Premier League clash against London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League. The Belgian has encountered a difficult season at Stamford Bridge since his £97.8 million move from Inter Milan.

Tuchel dropped the striker earlier this year following a run of poor performances but he has been afforded an opportunity in tonight's game with Arsenal. Alongside the 29-year-old forward, Malang Sarr gets a rare start in Tuchel's defense.

Chelsea fans have reacted with bemusement to the news of both Lukaku's and Sarr's inclusion on Twitter:

Mod @CFCMod_ @ChelseaFC This is very odd…. Why is Sarr starting @ChelseaFC This is very odd…. Why is Sarr starting

Shreya Elizabeth @Shreya_Elle @ChelseaFC Sarr and Lukaku back in the starting 11. Going to be very interesting. Hope Lukaku plays well though. But the back 3. God help us please! @ChelseaFC Sarr and Lukaku back in the starting 11. Going to be very interesting. Hope Lukaku plays well though. But the back 3. God help us please!

Oluwaseun @Psalmuel__ @ChelseaFC What a joke of a lineup @ChelseaFC What a joke of a lineup

Chelsea looking to consolidate third-spot whilst Arsenal fighting for top four

The Gunners have lost three league games in a row and have slumped out of the top four as a result. They were thrashed 3-0 by Crystal Palace, beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion and then defeated 1-0 by Southampton last weekend.

This is a stark contrast to the impressive form Mikel Arteta's men showed earlier this season. Arteta and co were in good form and Arsenal were eyeing a top-four finish, which seemed unlikely at the start of the season.

But doubts over his suitability to lead the Gunners have returned, with Arteta's side ill affording to lose tonight's game against their London rivals.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have all but confirmed a top-four finish and will likely end the season 3rd. On the whole, that can be viewed as quite a disappointment as the Blues had been touted as potential title challengers.

Bringing in Romelu Lukaku in on a club-record £97.8 million deal from Inter was seen as an astute piece of business. But the Belgian striker has hugely disappointed and due to his poor form, the Blues have been unable to conjure up a fight in the title race.

The Blues are headed to the FA Cup final in May, however, where they will face Liverpool. Tonight's game has more implications for the Gunners but the Blues will look to put a dent in their rivals' top-four hopes.

