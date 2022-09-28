"I feel his all round game is ahead" - Gareth Southgate makes interesting comments about Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier 

England manager Gareth Southgate has explained his reasons behind dropping Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He believes the defender's overall game is no better than Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier right now, and thus was not a part of the recent squad.

Trent was called up for the recent England matches but did not make the starting XI in both games. He wasn't even in the matchday squad against Germany.

The Three Lions lost to Italy last week but managed a draw against Germany in a 3-3 finish.

"We've got a big squad with us and we've got 4 right backs who are super quality. At the moment Trippier is playing exceptionally well and Reece James is one of the standout players in the league."

Speaking to the media after the game, Southgate explained his decision to drop the Liverpool star and claimed Trippier's overall game was ahead at the moment. BBC quoted him as saying:

"I've had long conversations with all of them [who have been left out]. The other night [against Italy], we didn't need the left-back cover. Against Germany we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly [Ben Chilwell] on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead [of Alexander-Arnold]."

Mixed reaction to Liverpool star getting dropped

Former Leeds United player Danny Mills has backed Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Trent Alexander-Arnold and added that he should not be on the plane to Qatar. He highlighted the defender's poor performances in defense as the reason behind opinion.

He told talkSPORT:

"Trent is amazing going forward, but defensively he gets caught out every time and he has done for ages. In the big games, the knockout stages, he'll get found out.

"In big games, there is always a moment where he gets found out. It has happened this season time and time again, so it's a waste of a pick, for me."

Others, like England great Gary Lineker, have claimed that the decision by the England manager is shocking as the Liverpool man is the most creative player in the team.

Gary Lineker has claimed that the decision by the England manager is shocking as the Liverpool man is the most creative player in the team, noting that "England's most creative midfielder, @Madders10 was not in the squad of 28. And England's most creative footballer, @TrentAA sat on the bench getting splinters in his arse…"

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Trent to remain patient. He told Football Insider:

"He will not even be considering that right now. Look, he just needs to concentrate on his own performances. He needs to get back to the top level, playing regularly every week. We all know the level he can play at.

"It would be absurd for him to even consider hanging his boots up. He is still so young. He has a huge career ahead of him both for Liverpool and England."

Liverpool are back in action this weekend when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, October 1.

