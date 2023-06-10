“I feel sad for them both” – Louis Saha claims Manchester United transition ‘tarnished’ legacy of 2 ‘very loyal’ players at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha voiced his concerns over United's transformative phase, a process he feels has marred the legacies of two Old Trafford stars.

The storied Red Devils underwent a comprehensive squad restructuring under the guidance of Erik ten Hag. However, this has led to a seismic shift in the club's player hierarchy, with defenders Harry Maguire and Phil Jones now sitting on the periphery.

Last summer heralded the arrival of high-profile talents like Lisandro Martinez, inevitably pushing some established members to the fringes of the squad. With Jones' exit already confirmed and Maguire's future hanging in balance due to his dwindling game time, the era of these stalwarts seems to be drawing to an end.

Commenting on their predicaments, Manchester United legend Saha told Betway (via Mirror):

"I feel sad for them both because they are very loyal and have given their all for the club. Their legacy has been tarnished because of the team's transition in recent years."

Club captain Harry Maguire was once guaranteed a starting berth but he now faces an uncertain future in Manchester.

Prior to Ten Hag joining the club, Maguire played consistently for the Red Devils, appearing in at least 30 Premier League games per season. This season, however, he has played just 16 games, starting eight.

Discussing Harry Maguire, Saha said:

"The team was not ready for Maguire. The squad was going through a transition and that’s why his £80m price tag was that enormous for a defender. It put a lot of pressure on his shoulders and it made it a nightmare for him. Maguire has done what he could do with his quality, but the team was not ready for him and it’s unfair."

In stark contrast to Maguire's plight, Phil Jones had long been estranged from the first-team setup, largely a casualty of his recurrent injuries. The once-promising defender never managed to live up to his early career hype.

Jones has not played more than 25 Premier League games since 2014. In the last three seasons, he has had a combined six appearances in the league, due to his long-term injuries.

On Phil Jones, Saha summed up:

"Phil Jones has been very unlucky with injuries throughout his Manchester United career, but he’s always been a loyal player and never spoke out. The last few years, Jones has not played enough. He won’t be telling anyone that he’s contributed to any success."

Manchester United set to lose out on Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United's pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat appears to be on the verge of hitting a roadblock, given the player's preference for a La Liga move. Following a stellar season both domestically and on international duty for Morocco, the 26-year-old dynamo is reportedly seeking a more formidable challenge.

There had been rumours of a potential tug-of-war brewing between Manchester United and Barcelona for the €40 million-rated powerhouse. However, recent reports suggest that Amrabat is keen on taking his talents to La Liga. As per SPORT (via ManUtdNews), Amrabat has set his sights firmly on Spain.

The Moroccan star is eagerly awaiting Barcelona's move, banking on their ability to muster the necessary funds to bring him on board. If that deal doesn't materialize, he seems more than willing to don the colours of Atletico Madrid, another club that has shown interest in acquiring his services.

Amrabat's performance over the past year for Fiorentina and Morocco has caught the eye of many. His dazzling displays at the World Cup played an instrumental role in Morocco's inspiring run to the semi-finals.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes