“I feel sad” - Pochettino opens up on PSG fans booing Lionel Messi and Neymar

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has reacted to the boos directed towards Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. during their Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Parisian giants have suffered a devastating fallout following their UEFA Champions League exit in midweek. They gave up a 2-0 aggregate lead over Real Madrid to lose the Round of 16 tie 3-2.

Reports have now emerged that there will be plenty of departures from the Parc des Princes. Mirror Sport claims that Pochettino, star man Kylian Mbappe, club director Leonardo, and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are all set to leave.

However, it was Messi and Neymar who felt the full brunt of their side's shock UCL exit as they were booed throughout their game against Bordeaux.

Pochettino has now addressed the jeers, telling reporters (via Loic Tanzi):

"I feel sad about what I experienced this afternoon at the Parc des Princes."

Despite the negativity within the home contingent, PSG did bounce back from their midweek capitulation to continue their pursuit of the Ligue 1 title.

Goals from Mbappe, Neymar, and Leonardo Paredes saw them defeat Bordeaux 3-0 and tighten their grip on the top spot in the league.

Are PSG fans entitled to criticize Lionel Messi and Neymar?

Lionel Messi and Neymar have lacked consistency this season

The performances that Lionel Messi and Neymar put on against Real Madrid were certainly disappointing.

The two superstars have faced Real Madrid together on numerous occasions during their time at Barcelona. That experience should have helped them understand the effort needed to usurp Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Instead, the duo lacked cohesion, confidence and creativity. As a result. they were the two main players who stood out for the wrong reasons on PSG's miserable night.

Messi will be hoping to get back on track after a rough start to life at the Parc des Princes. Many fans saw the 34-year-old as the final piece of the puzzle in the Ligue 1 giants' pursuit of a Champions League trophy.

However, PSG have once again fallen in the last-16 round of the European competition. They have failed to make it past this stage in four of their last six UCL outings.

Meanwhile, Neymar's time at PSG has been tainted with injuries and a lack of consistency. The Brazilian came to Paris with a reputation for being one of the world's top talents.

However, he has failed to take the side to the pinnacle of world football. For many, his transfer fee of £199.8 million has never really been repaid.

PSG fans are becoming frustrated. A summer of ins and outs could be just what the club need to change the mood around the Parc des Princes.

