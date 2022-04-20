"I feel something different" - Chelsea star Timo Werner makes bold claim after upturn in form

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has commented on his upturn in form that has seen him score two goals in his last three appearances.

In the Blues' 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final, the German was adjudged the 'Man of the Match'. Although he didn't score himself, Werner set up Mason Mount for the Blues' second goal. He could have had a second assist on the night, but substitute Romelu Lukaku contrived to miss from close range when scoring seemed the easier option.

Nevertheless, upbeat about his current momentum, Werner told ESPN (via TheChelseaChronicle):

“Since the Southampton game, I feel something different. The speed is back; the physical game is a bit back. So, everything is a bit back."

He continued:

“So, it helps a lot to bring this performance. I’m happy; I work hard for the whole season, and I will try to keep this momentum going.”

Werner, 26, had been on the fringes of first-team football following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge last summer.

He endured a difficult start to life on English shores following a £47.7 million move from RB Leipzig. Werner has failed to hit the goalscoring heights that preceded him in the Bundesliga.

During his first season in West London, the German striker managed just 12 goals in 52 appearances across competitions. His performances were criticised by fans and the media, with Werner consistently seeing chances at goal pass him by.

His German compatriot Kai Havertz was tried in a false 9 role, with both Werner and Lukaku underperforming. However, the 26-year-old Werner has come back into the team during the second half of the season; off the left-flank, he is enjoying a fine spell.

Given a rare start against Southampton on April 10, Werner took his chance with aplomb, scoring two goals on his return to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

He followed that performance with a goal in Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Werner was at his very best during what perhaps was his best performance in a Chelsea shirt against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final last Sunday.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner scripts admirable turnaround in fortunes

Werner has seemingly bounced back from a difficult spell.

As is always the case in football, form is temporary, class is permanent. It's safe to say Timo Werner has been put through the wringer during his time at Stamford Bridge.

A proven goalscorer in the Bundesliga, he looked the polar opposite during his first season at Chelsea. However, his upturn in form speaks volumes of the German forward, who has shown hunger and determination to turn things around.

Rumours had emerged that Chelsea could be willing to offload the striker following what was a difficult period for the 26-year-old. However, if he keeps his impressive form up and continues to be a threat off the left flank, he'll soon be back in Tuchel's plans.

