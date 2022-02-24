"I feel sorry" – Agbonlahor defends Romelu Lukaku with 'boring' Chelsea claim

×
Gabby Agbonlahor has said he feels &quot;sorry&quot; for underfire Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku
Gabby Agbonlahor has said he feels "sorry" for underfire Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku
Modified Feb 24, 2022 09:25 PM IST
Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has explained that he feels sorry for Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea do not play to his strengths.

Lukaku came under fire for touching the ball just seven times against Crystal Palace last Saturday. The Belgian was subsequently dropped to the bench by Thomas Tuchel when the Blues faced Lille on Tuesday.

Romelu Lukaku broke the record for the fewest touches in a single Premier League game (7) for a player who has played the full 90 minutes since this data became available in 2003/04 😳

The Stamford Bridge outfit overcame Lille 2-0 without Lukaku, which further vindicated Tuchel's decision to drop the Belgian striker.

Agbonlahor has explained that the West London club do not play to Lukaku's strengths, something Inter Milan did well last season.

The former Aston Villa star told Football Insider:

"Sometimes it happens, when your teams have not got the ball you don't get the touches because you're the furthest one up the pitch. Chelsea play like they get a goal every 15 passes. It's very boring.
"They don't play to strengths. At Inter they played on the counter-attack, got the ball to him.
"Seven touches in a game. That's alarming. That's a team meeting after the game, why are you not passing to me? I'm getting laughed at, why are you not involving me? The players will have been arguing about it. I feel sorry for Lukaku."

Lukaku has struggled after his Club World Cup exploits for Chelsea

After playing a key role for Chelsea in their Club World Cup-winning campaign earlier in February, Lukaku has struggled for consistency. He scored in the semi-final and the final as the Blues won their first-ever Club World Cup title.

The Belgian has failed to score in his last five Premier League games. His overall tally for the season makes for a somber reading as he has scored just five times in the English top-flight since re-joining the Londoners.

The Blues have some crucial games coming up, and it remains to be seen if Lukaku will be reinstated into the lineup.

Tuchel on Lukaku: “It's not the time to laugh about Romelu - he is our player and we will protect him. What can I do? I don't know. Well, we have to deal with it”, via @nizaarkinsella. 🔵 #CFC“The data is out there and speaks the language that he wasn't in our game”, he added. https://t.co/13hdv5T9pm

Tuchel's side will face Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup this Sunday, and Lukaku could well be dropped for that game.

Liverpool’s highline means the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner would be better options up front. Had Lukaku been in good goal-scoring touch, he may have added something to the Blues' game.

