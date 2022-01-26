"I feel sorry for him" - Gabby Agbonlahor makes 'laughing stock' claim and speculates why Manchester United won't sell outcast to West Ham United

Former England international Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed why Manchester United do not want to sell Jesse Lingard to West Ham United. The pundit believes The Red Devils are wary of becoming a “laughing stock” if Lingard secures Champions League football for the Hammers at United’s expense.

The 29-year-old English midfielder has slid down the pecking order at Manchester United this season. Frustrated by the lack of opportunities, Lingard is now looking to move away from the club in the winter transfer window itself.

The Manchester United number 14 enjoyed a successful loan spell at West Ham last season and reportedly wishes to rejoin them. Agbonlahor, however, has claimed that United won’t sell Lingard to their top-four rival, as they cannot risk boosting the Hammers’ top-four ambitions.

Speaking with TalkSport, the former Aston Villa striker admitted he felt “sorry” for the struggling United star.

He said:

“I feel sorry for him because Jesse Lingard will want to go to West Ham, but if you're Manchester United, no way you're letting him go to your CL rivals, you're not letting Lingard go to West Ham. I think at the start of the season he probably fancied himself to get more game time but when you've seen the season go on now, Pogba's been injured a lot and he's still not getting starts.”

He added:

“Now he should be thinking - This month I have to leave. If they're not willing to let him go to West Ham and they want the 10m that Newcastle are willing to pay as a loan fee, then he has to go there and play some football because West Ham will be dying for Jesse Lingard but he will not be going there. What if he goes and gets 5,6,7 goals and West Ham get top 4 above Manchester United. United’ll be the laughing stock.”

The Manchester United academy graduate has featured in 224 games for the senior team, registering 35 goals and 21 assists. The Englishman only has six months left on his contract, meaning he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Manchester United playing hardball with Newcastle United over Jesse Lingard deal

Newcastle United are determined to end their Premier League campaign on a high and have set their sights on Jesse Lingard. To United’s disappointment, the Magpies only want to sign him on loan. They do not want to pay a hefty transfer fee for a player who will become a free agent in less than six months. Newcastle, however, have offered £10m to the Old Trafford unit for the midfielder’s services.

The Red Devils are believed to be less than thrilled with the offer and want Lingard’s suitors to loosen their purse strings a little more. The two clubs are locked in a stalemate at the moment and, with time running out, a solution seems highly unlikely.

